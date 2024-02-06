All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 6, 2023
Military ID Office in Cape Girardeau reduces hours due to vacancy
A staffing vacancy has led to the Missouri National Guard reducing operating hours at the Cape Girardeau Military ID Office. According to the Guard's Public Affairs Office, the office is seeking applicants in the DEERS/RAPIDS -- Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System/Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification Systems -- operator position. The office stated the Cape Girardeau location "will operate in a reduced, part time capacity" while it goes through the hiring process...
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

A staffing vacancy has led to the Missouri National Guard reducing operating hours at the Cape Girardeau Military ID Office.

According to the Guard's Public Affairs Office, the office is seeking applicants in the DEERS/RAPIDS — Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System/Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification Systems — operator position. The office stated the Cape Girardeau location "will operate in a reduced, part time capacity" while it goes through the hiring process.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a Southeast Missourian article in December, the ID office had to close until a temporary employee was hired, because of a staffing issue.

According to the Public Affairs Office, the Missouri National Guard is encouraging people who need an ID to call the Cape Girardeau DEERS/RAPIDS office at (573) 339-6200, option 4, to find out the days and hours of operation.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy