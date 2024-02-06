Military ID Office in Cape Girardeau reduces hours due to vacancy

A staffing vacancy has led to the Missouri National Guard reducing operating hours at the Cape Girardeau Military ID Office.
According to the Guard's Public Affairs Office, the office is seeking applicants in the DEERS/RAPIDS — Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System/Real-Time Automated Personnel Identification Systems — operator position. The office stated the Cape Girardeau location "will operate in a reduced, part time capacity" while it goes through the hiring process.
According to a Southeast Missourian article in December, the ID office had to close until a temporary employee was hired, because of a staffing issue.
According to the Public Affairs Office, the Missouri National Guard is encouraging people who need an ID to call the Cape Girardeau DEERS/RAPIDS office at (573) 339-6200, option 4, to find out the days and hours of operation.
