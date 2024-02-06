All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 16, 2017

Mileage tax topic of discussion at transportation task force meeting

Missouri should consider taxing motorists based on the miles they drive rather than continuing to rely on a fuel tax, a think-tank official told a meeting of the state’s transportation task force Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Adrian Moore of the Reason Foundation, a libertarian organization based in California, spoke by conference call to members of the task force gathered at the Drury Plaza and Convention Center...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Missouri should consider taxing motorists based on the miles they drive rather than continuing to rely on a fuel tax, a think-tank official told a meeting of the state’s transportation task force Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

Adrian Moore of the Reason Foundation, a libertarian organization based in California, spoke by conference call to members of the task force gathered at the Drury Plaza and Convention Center.

The 23-member task force of lawmakers, executive officials and Missouri residents faces a January deadline to recommend a transportation-funding plan.

Moore said a mileage charge would be fairer than a use tax.

“It is directly related to the use of the system,” he said.

A gas tax is not sustainable in the long run, Moore said. With increasingly fuel-efficient vehicles, motorists use less fuel, which leads to less tax revenue, he said.

Moore said 24 states are exploring the mileage-tax mechanism. Missouri is among a number of states that have received grants to study various aspects of such a taxing system.

Oregon is implementing a road-use-charge system, Moore said.

There are a number of ways to levy a charge, he told the task force. One way is to charge a flat fee, Moore said.

Technology also could play a role, allowing computer systems in cars to upload information to the collecting agency as what the motorist owes each month, he said. Another option is to use an OnStar-like system to continuously track vehicles, he said.

None of that can happen in Missouri without approval of state lawmakers, Moore said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

State Rep. Kathy Swan doesn’t like the idea. Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, was among a number of local lawmakers in the audience. Swan told a reporter during the meeting such a tax would not be popular with Southeast Missouri motorists.

State Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, told the task force Missouri needs to increase its gas tax to adequately fund Missouri’s roads and bridges.

The 17-cent-a-gallon fuel tax was last increased 21 years ago, Libla said. Revenue from the tax has remained flat for many years, he told the commission.

Meanwhile, the cost of constructing and maintaining roads and bridges has continued to increase, he said.

Libla said the gas tax is a “fair and reliable” method for funding the state’s roads and bridges.

Toll roads have been suggested as a way to provide increased funding for transportation. But Libla said toll roads would be more costly for motorists than increasing the gas tax.

“Personally, I am not a fan of toll roads,” he said.

Funding transportation expenses from the state’s general-revenue fund or from a sales tax is not the answer, he said.

Libla said tying the gas tax to the consumer price index would allow the tax to be adjusted for inflation. If Missouri had enacted such a mechanism years ago, the state would not have to be looking at how to increase funding, he told task force members.

“I am kind of a pay-as-you-go guy,” Libla said, adding “we have got to get this thing figured out.”

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy