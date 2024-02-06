Mileage tax topic of discussion at transportation task force meeting

Missouri should consider taxing motorists based on the miles they drive rather than continuing to rely on a fuel tax, a think-tank official told a meeting of the state’s transportation task force Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

Adrian Moore of the Reason Foundation, a libertarian organization based in California, spoke by conference call to members of the task force gathered at the Drury Plaza and Convention Center.

The 23-member task force of lawmakers, executive officials and Missouri residents faces a January deadline to recommend a transportation-funding plan.

Moore said a mileage charge would be fairer than a use tax.

“It is directly related to the use of the system,” he said.

A gas tax is not sustainable in the long run, Moore said. With increasingly fuel-efficient vehicles, motorists use less fuel, which leads to less tax revenue, he said.

Moore said 24 states are exploring the mileage-tax mechanism. Missouri is among a number of states that have received grants to study various aspects of such a taxing system.

Oregon is implementing a road-use-charge system, Moore said.

There are a number of ways to levy a charge, he told the task force. One way is to charge a flat fee, Moore said.

Technology also could play a role, allowing computer systems in cars to upload information to the collecting agency as what the motorist owes each month, he said. Another option is to use an OnStar-like system to continuously track vehicles, he said.

None of that can happen in Missouri without approval of state lawmakers, Moore said.