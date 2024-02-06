Mike Reed of Cape Girardeau has been recognized as 2023 Native Plant Pioneer by Missouri Prairie Foundation for native wildlife conservation.

Missouri Prairie Foundation's Native Plant Pioneer Award recognizes individuals whose past work has been foundational to the advancement of the native plant industry and movement.

"The award was unexpected, and I'm very humbled. I'm very pleased and gratified that the Missouri Prairie Foundation's Go Native program recognized the value of the work we've done over the decades to enhance native aquatic plants," Reed said.

Reed, a Southeast Missouri native, received his bachelor's and master's degrees in fisheries and wildlife management from University of Missouri. He worked in Alabama and Texas for a number of years before he returned to Southeast Missouri and started working for Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) as a fisheries biologist, where he retired.

"In Texas I was able to work with some aquatic ecologists who taught me about native aquatic plants and native plant management. When I came back to Missouri, I was able to bring that knowledge with me to my job at Missouri Department of Conservation," he said.

He then applied his knowledge to MDC-managed wetlands and impoundments. He worked with MDC staff and private land owners to begin developing native aquatic plant communities in MDC's wetland complexes.

"Reed worked diligently with the interdisciplinary team that carried out the renovation and redesign of portions of MDC's Duck Creek Conservation Area in Missouri's Bootheel. This visionary re-design of an MDC intensively managed wetland area included adding multiple water depths and integrating desirable native plantings. These units have become a showcase of progressive wetland design," Missouri Prairie Foundation said in a release.