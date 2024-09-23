All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 23, 2024
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for "A Night of Music and Praise" at Centenary Methodist Church on Sept. 28. Featuring contemporary Christian and classic gospel songs, the free event promises an evening of spiritual celebration.
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Cheryl Fortner practices a song on the piano for "A Night of Music Praise" on Monday, Sept. 23 at Centenary Methodist Church.
Cheryl Fortner practices a song on the piano for "A Night of Music Praise" on Monday, Sept. 23 at Centenary Methodist Church.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Mike Dumey and a choir composed of 125 vocalists will perform a blend of contemporary Christian music and classic gospel songs Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau.

Dumey said he came up with the idea to put on this concert, "A Night of Music and Praise", after reflecting on the people he's worked with and the experiences they've shared during his 50 years as a church music leader.

"I thought, 'Wow, what would it be like if I could amass as many of these people together under one roof for one evening of glorious musical praise?'" Dumey said. "Then, I did a little more thinking, and I started getting on the phone. The next thing I know, I have 125 people coming."

Some members of the 125-person choir include Ben Carter, Casie Blattner, Mary Bauer Niswonger, Robyn Hosp, Brodrick Twiggs, Lacey Hayes, Jim Henry and Tina Trickey, as well as choir members from Centenary Church Compass UMC, First Presbyterian Grace UMC, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, New McKendree UMC and Westminster Presbyterian. In addition, Stephen Limbaugh III will perform "instrumental piano music" from 6:30 p.m. until the choir takes the stage at 7 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"What is the thread that binds all these people coming together? It's my association with them," Dumey said. "But this is not about me. It's about God. It's about God's glory and singing God's praise, and all of these wonderful talents that I've been so blessed to know over the years, to all get together for a one-night-only opportunity to express our love to God."

Dumey said the show will have 25 featured soloists, but will not be like a variety show where "they each take a turn and they sing."

"We're singing as a choir with featured soloists for two hours," Dumey said.

Some of the music the choir will perform includes contemporary songs from artists such as We The Kingdom and CeCe Winans, as well as "classics" such as "I'll Fly Away" and "The Old Country Church". Dumey said he thinks the show will be meaningful to those in attendance.

"It's a service of praise with people I've known for 50 years," Dumey said. "But it's not about the 50 years, it's about these people."

Story Tags
Mike Dumey
Christian music
Choir
Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Harry Rediger, former Cape mayor, succumbs to cancer at age 86
NewsSep. 22
Harry Rediger, former Cape mayor, succumbs to cancer at age 86
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy