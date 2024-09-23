Mike Dumey and a choir composed of 125 vocalists will perform a blend of contemporary Christian music and classic gospel songs Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau.

Dumey said he came up with the idea to put on this concert, "A Night of Music and Praise", after reflecting on the people he's worked with and the experiences they've shared during his 50 years as a church music leader.

"I thought, 'Wow, what would it be like if I could amass as many of these people together under one roof for one evening of glorious musical praise?'" Dumey said. "Then, I did a little more thinking, and I started getting on the phone. The next thing I know, I have 125 people coming."

Some members of the 125-person choir include Ben Carter, Casie Blattner, Mary Bauer Niswonger, Robyn Hosp, Brodrick Twiggs, Lacey Hayes, Jim Henry and Tina Trickey, as well as choir members from Centenary Church Compass UMC, First Presbyterian Grace UMC, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, New McKendree UMC and Westminster Presbyterian. In addition, Stephen Limbaugh III will perform "instrumental piano music" from 6:30 p.m. until the choir takes the stage at 7 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public.