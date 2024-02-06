All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 23, 2024

Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church

Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for "A Night of Music and Praise" at Centenary Methodist Church on Sept. 28. Featuring contemporary Christian and classic gospel songs, the free event promises an evening of spiritual celebration.

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
Choir members practice Monday, Sept. 23, for the concert "A Night of Music and Praise", to be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Cheryl Fortner practices a song on the piano for "A Night of Music Praise" on Monday, Sept. 23 at Centenary Methodist Church.
Cheryl Fortner practices a song on the piano for "A Night of Music Praise" on Monday, Sept. 23 at Centenary Methodist Church.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Mike Dumey and a choir composed of 125 vocalists will perform a blend of contemporary Christian music and classic gospel songs Saturday, Sept. 28, at Centenary Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau.

Dumey said he came up with the idea to put on this concert, "A Night of Music and Praise", after reflecting on the people he's worked with and the experiences they've shared during his 50 years as a church music leader.

"I thought, 'Wow, what would it be like if I could amass as many of these people together under one roof for one evening of glorious musical praise?'" Dumey said. "Then, I did a little more thinking, and I started getting on the phone. The next thing I know, I have 125 people coming."

Some members of the 125-person choir include Ben Carter, Casie Blattner, Mary Bauer Niswonger, Robyn Hosp, Brodrick Twiggs, Lacey Hayes, Jim Henry and Tina Trickey, as well as choir members from Centenary Church Compass UMC, First Presbyterian Grace UMC, New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, New McKendree UMC and Westminster Presbyterian. In addition, Stephen Limbaugh III will perform "instrumental piano music" from 6:30 p.m. until the choir takes the stage at 7 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"What is the thread that binds all these people coming together? It's my association with them," Dumey said. "But this is not about me. It's about God. It's about God's glory and singing God's praise, and all of these wonderful talents that I've been so blessed to know over the years, to all get together for a one-night-only opportunity to express our love to God."

Dumey said the show will have 25 featured soloists, but will not be like a variety show where "they each take a turn and they sing."

"We're singing as a choir with featured soloists for two hours," Dumey said.

Some of the music the choir will perform includes contemporary songs from artists such as We The Kingdom and CeCe Winans, as well as "classics" such as "I'll Fly Away" and "The Old Country Church". Dumey said he thinks the show will be meaningful to those in attendance.

"It's a service of praise with people I've known for 50 years," Dumey said. "But it's not about the 50 years, it's about these people."

Story Tags
Mike Dumey
Christian music
Choir
Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy