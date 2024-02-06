Mike Bennett remembered as great father, friend

Cape Girardeau dentist Mike Bennett believed life was a gift, a gift he conveyed to others through his faith, friendship and dedication to his family and his profession.

Bennett died Monday morning at Saint Francis Medical Center just three days shy of his 71st birthday.

Bennett’s son, Dr. Ross Bennett, said his father was being treated for myelofibrosis, a form of blood cancer that was an outgrowth of a rare blood disorder called polycythemia vera. Both disorders, Bennett said, contributed to his father’s death.

Mike Bennett’s condition was diagnosed while he was still in his 30s by Cape Girardeau oncologist and family friend Stanley Sides.

“In the 1970s, it was typically diagnosed during an autopsy,” Ross Bennett said. “Left untreated, the body would over produce red blood cells, they would clot and the person would die.”

The diagnosis and subsequent treatment amplified Mike Bennett’s appreciation for life.

“Had he not received the gift of his diagnosis and was able to be treated for 35 or 40 years, he realized he would have been gone, so I think that created a bit of urgency in the way he lived his life,” Ross Bennett said.

Mike Bennett grew up in the small northern Missouri town of Breckenridge. In high school, he excelled in both academics and athletics and was valedictorian of his 17-member graduating class.

He was offered a scholarship to play basketball at Northwest Missouri State College (now Northwest Missouri State University) in Maryville, but he chose instead to enroll at the University of Missouri in Columbia. As a freshman, he was a “walk on” with the Tigers football team.

“He was a shy, country farm boy,” Ross Bennett said. “He didn’t have a scholarship, was not recruited, nobody knew him, but through a lot of hard work, he became an All-America player at defensive end.”

Bennett helped the Tigers to a Big Eight Conference championship as well as appearances against Alabama in the 1968 Gator Bowl and against Penn State in the 1970 Orange Bowl, the last time Mizzou played a bowl game on New Year’s Day.

Tigers head coach Dan Devine, who went on to coaching positions with the University of Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers of the NFL, is said to have described Bennett as the best defensive end he ever coached.

‘Dad showed up first’

It was during his years at the University of Missouri that Bennett met his future wife, Gwen Lampitt.

“Mom was a cheerleader and dad was a football player, so it was kind of the ‘All-American’ story,” Ross Bennett said. “They were set up on a blind date. Mom had two dates set up for the night and said the first guy who showed up would be the one she would go out with and, as fate would have it, my dad showed up first.”

After his college career, Bennett signed with the NFL Buffalo Bills, but an ankle injury ended his football career. Armed with a degree in chemical engineering, he considered a job offer from Procter & Gamble, but took the advice of a former teammate at Mizzou.

“One of his teammates told him, ‘Mike, you have such a good personality and way of relating to people, great hand coordination and artistic ability. You’d make a great dentist,’” Ross Bennett said.

And so, after picking up some additional pre-dental courses, Bennett was admitted to dental school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. It was there he met fellow dental school student Jay Sheets from Cape Girardeau.

“We first met in August of 1972,” recalled Sheets, who would return to Cape Girardeau as an oral surgeon. “There were 160 people in our class, divided alphabetically into two groups of 80, so it took a while for ‘B’ as in ‘Bennett’ to meet ‘S’ as in ‘Sheets,’ but eventually we did and became close friends.”

Sheets described Bennett as a “standout” student. “He was academically gifted and had great hand-eye coordination,” Sheets said. “In fact, he was such a gifted student that he was allowed to graduate six months early.”

Knowing Sheets and his roommate, Jerry Kaiser, were both from Cape Girardeau, Bennett asked if it would be a good place to start a dental practice.

“I told him I certainly thought it would be perfect,” Sheets said.

Montgomery Bank executive vice president Jim Limbaugh knew Mike Bennett nearly 45 years and their families have become close friends.