The Mississippi River approaches the floodwall and the closed gate on Themis Street on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, the river at Cape Girardeau is under a flood warning until April 2. Wednesday evening, the river was at just below 35 feet; flood stage is 32 feet. Sarah Yenesel