Midwest Sterilization food bank donation to help feed area families

Midwest Sterilization recently donated $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed children, senior citizens, veterans and families who face hunger in Southeast Missouri.

"This is our third year for supporting Southeast Missouri Food Bank, and we do it because food is the most basic, foundational need," said Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and CEO. "We believe it's important for everyone to have enough to eat, and it's important for us as a corporation to support our community."

The food bank will use the funds to acquire and distribute food throughout the 16 Southeast Missouri counties it covers. This is done through the food bank's network of 143 food pantries, mobile food distributions, weekend backpacks of food for students and other programs.