All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 18, 2022

Midwest Sterilization food bank donation to help feed area families

Midwest Sterilization recently donated $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed children, senior citizens, veterans and families who face hunger in Southeast Missouri. "This is our third year for supporting Southeast Missouri Food Bank, and we do it because food is the most basic, foundational need," said Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and CEO. ...

Beau Nations
Jackson's Midwest Sterilization has made a $25,000 donation to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help in the acquisition and distribution of food to families in the region facing hunger. From left, Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and CEO; Eric Sisk, company operations director; and Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO.
Jackson's Midwest Sterilization has made a $25,000 donation to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help in the acquisition and distribution of food to families in the region facing hunger. From left, Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and CEO; Eric Sisk, company operations director; and Joey Keys, SEMO Food Bank CEO.Submitted

Midwest Sterilization recently donated $25,000 to Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help feed children, senior citizens, veterans and families who face hunger in Southeast Missouri.

"This is our third year for supporting Southeast Missouri Food Bank, and we do it because food is the most basic, foundational need," said Karen Eldridge, Midwest Sterilization president and CEO. "We believe it's important for everyone to have enough to eat, and it's important for us as a corporation to support our community."

The food bank will use the funds to acquire and distribute food throughout the 16 Southeast Missouri counties it covers. This is done through the food bank's network of 143 food pantries, mobile food distributions, weekend backpacks of food for students and other programs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"With rising food and fuel prices, this has been a tough year for a lot of families," said food bank CEO Joey Keys. "We have been serving an average of 70,000 individuals each month and have spent close to three times as much acquiring food this year as what we did pre-pandemic."

One in six families and one in five children in Southeast Missouri are considered food insecure, meaning they don't have the resources to acquire enough healthy food for the family.

Midwest Sterilization has been providing equipment sterilization services to the medical device manufacturing industry for more than 30 years. The female-owned company employs 200 people and is responsible for sterilizing more than 40% of the nation's sterile procedure trays as well as dental instruments, dialysis tubing and implantable devices, such as pacemakers.

Anyone interested in donating the SEMO Food Bank may do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food or volunteering may visit www.SemoFoodBank.org for more information.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy