Midwest states seek to fix Missouri River flood bottlenecks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- After a year of devastating flooding, several Midwestern states are joining together to try to identify bottlenecks along the Missouri River that can cause waters to back up and worsen flooding in certain areas.

Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska submitted a study proposal Tuesday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages dams and helps design many of the major levees in the Missouri River basin, said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The analysis, which could take up to six months to complete, would identify constriction points such as levees, roads or bridge embankments increasing the river's chances of flooding. Federal, state and local officials then could come up with alternatives as part of a regional approach to reducing the damage from future floods, Buntin said.

"We're not going to go back to the years in the past, where all of the sudden, once the flood's over, we go back to the same practices, the same ways that we have always done things," Gov. Mike Parson said. "It's time to make changes."

The plan was announced at the first meeting of a Missouri flood recovery task force. Other states and cities also are rethinking the way they rebuild from floods, which some experts contend are becoming more likely because of climate change. Some officials from Midwestern states also have blamed the Corps' river management practices for contributing to the floods.

The Missouri meeting was attended by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders from district offices in Kansas City; St. Louis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Rock Island, Illinois.