Middle-schoolers learn tech basics at Geek Squad Academy

About 80 area middle-schoolers are getting hands-on tech experience during Geek Squad Academy this week.

The two-day camp is designed to familiarize youths with the systems they likely will encounter in an increasingly tech-focused workforce, said Best Buy camp organizer Ricky Noriega.

“Hopefully, we can spark an interest in them,” Noriega said, “something they might grow into in the future.”

He said the need for workers in high-tech fields is growing, and students who get involved early likely will have plenty of career opportunities down the road.

Students alternated among five classes, each focusing on a different field.

Bryce Gentry, left, Jai Pryor, center, and Trenton Ordonia visit at the end of their Garage Band session on Wednesday during the Geek Squad Academy at Jackson Middle School. Laura Simon

The first dealt with 3-D design, helping students use a 3-D printer to create a small house and a table.

Another class presented students with digital-music concepts using the audio workspace GarageBand.

Other sections focused on the basics of HTML, how websites are developed and how robots process commands to function.

North Elementary principal Lance McClard said the skills gained in the camp could help students later in the classroom.

Some students, he said, already deal with similar concepts in North Elementary’s Robotics Club and S.T.E.A.M. Club.

“It’s endless,” McClard said. “There are millions of applications. ... We are moving toward making sure students are prepared for the future.”

And for the Jackson School District to host such a camp is an achievement in itself, he said.