All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 29, 2017

Middle-schoolers learn tech basics at Geek Squad Academy

About 80 area middle-schoolers are getting hands-on tech experience during Geek Squad Academy this week. The two-day camp is designed to familiarize youths with the systems they likely will encounter in an increasingly tech-focused workforce, said Best Buy camp organizer Ricky Noriega...

Tyler Graef
Stephon Gant helps Zoe Flath, right, and Carlie Jacobs with SketchUp Make 2017 design software during their 3-D design class Wednesday during the Geek Squad Academy at Jackson Middle School.
Stephon Gant helps Zoe Flath, right, and Carlie Jacobs with SketchUp Make 2017 design software during their 3-D design class Wednesday during the Geek Squad Academy at Jackson Middle School.Laura Simon

About 80 area middle-schoolers are getting hands-on tech experience during Geek Squad Academy this week.

The two-day camp is designed to familiarize youths with the systems they likely will encounter in an increasingly tech-focused workforce, said Best Buy camp organizer Ricky Noriega.

“Hopefully, we can spark an interest in them,” Noriega said, “something they might grow into in the future.”

He said the need for workers in high-tech fields is growing, and students who get involved early likely will have plenty of career opportunities down the road.

Students alternated among five classes, each focusing on a different field.

Bryce Gentry, left, Jai Pryor, center, and Trenton Ordonia visit at the end of their Garage Band session on Wednesday during the Geek Squad Academy at Jackson Middle School.
Bryce Gentry, left, Jai Pryor, center, and Trenton Ordonia visit at the end of their Garage Band session on Wednesday during the Geek Squad Academy at Jackson Middle School.Laura Simon

The first dealt with 3-D design, helping students use a 3-D printer to create a small house and a table.

Another class presented students with digital-music concepts using the audio workspace GarageBand.

Other sections focused on the basics of HTML, how websites are developed and how robots process commands to function.

North Elementary principal Lance McClard said the skills gained in the camp could help students later in the classroom.

Some students, he said, already deal with similar concepts in North Elementary’s Robotics Club and S.T.E.A.M. Club.

“It’s endless,” McClard said. “There are millions of applications. ... We are moving toward making sure students are prepared for the future.”

And for the Jackson School District to host such a camp is an achievement in itself, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The camps usually happen in places such as Kansas City, Missouri, or San Antonio; places where there are eight or nine Best Buy locations instead of the one in the Cape Girardeau market.

“We had just an outside shot,” McClard said of the application process.

But due in part to the efforts of Michael Seaton, who oversees area Geek Squads for Best Buy and who lives in Jackson, they convinced the company they had sufficient resources to host the camp.

And for students such as seventh-grader Mackenzie Lukefahr, their hard work was worth it.

She said she learned HTML, and said she now understands computers better.

Her classmate Emma Minton said the camp made the technology fun, and her favorite activity was a coding game.

Fellow seventh-grader Skylar Burkhart said she expects to use what she learned in her future job.

“I want to be an artist,” she said.

Best Buy camp organizer Chad Carlisle, who also helped run the camp, said that’s the point.

“We’re trying to get them to a place where they’re creators of technology,” he said, “not just consumers of technology.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

1651 W. Independence St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy