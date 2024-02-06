"But the community showed their support and today, we're back hiring more people to make America's best nails. We're proud to be in a position to give back and contribute to the building and rebuilding of safe homes for the residents of Jefferson City."

MCSW made news in 2018 following the President Donald Trump's announcement of Section 232 tariffs on steel, as the first company to announce layoffs resulting from the tariffs. The company applied for exclusions.

After nearly a year, the Department of Commerce approved its request. The company announced it was "back in business" in April 2019.

The ceremony was held at a home currently being refurbished by River City Habitat for Humanity. Pratt delivered remarks on behalf of the company along with Susan Cook-Williams, executive director for River City Habitat for Humanity. Others on the stage included Parson; Tergin; Hannah Larrick, field representative for Sen. Roy Blunt; and Daniel Hartman, state director for Sen. Josh Hawley.