September 25, 2019

Mid Continent Steel & Wire donates 1M nails to Jefferson City tornado recovery effort

Daily American Republic

Mid Continent Steel & Wire has donated 1 million Magnum nails to River City Habitat for Humanity, to support disaster relief efforts in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson, Mayor Carrie Tergin and other officials attended a ceremony Sept. 12 to announce the donation, according to a news release. It comes as residents ramp up efforts to rebuild and restore in the wake of a deadly tornado that tore a three-mile path through the area in May.

"After surviving one of the most destructive forces of nature, Jefferson City is rebuilding and Mid Continent is here to help," said Chris Pratt, operations general manager of Mid Continent. "Just a few months ago, the future of our company was uncertain.

"But the community showed their support and today, we're back hiring more people to make America's best nails. We're proud to be in a position to give back and contribute to the building and rebuilding of safe homes for the residents of Jefferson City."

MCSW made news in 2018 following the President Donald Trump's announcement of Section 232 tariffs on steel, as the first company to announce layoffs resulting from the tariffs. The company applied for exclusions.

After nearly a year, the Department of Commerce approved its request. The company announced it was "back in business" in April 2019.

The ceremony was held at a home currently being refurbished by River City Habitat for Humanity. Pratt delivered remarks on behalf of the company along with Susan Cook-Williams, executive director for River City Habitat for Humanity. Others on the stage included Parson; Tergin; Hannah Larrick, field representative for Sen. Roy Blunt; and Daniel Hartman, state director for Sen. Josh Hawley.

