Michael Rushing and Soap Box Derby: A generation spent building kids

"It's about building kids," explained Mike Rushing, a Jackson man soon to be inducted into the International Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame. "A kid builds the car, the car builds the kids."

"The car builds the kids" is a motto directly from the All-American Soap Box Derby, a youth organization behind American racing events since 1934. Although he didn't come up with the slogan, Rushing framed his commitment to Soap Box Derby primarily around the task of developing youngsters.

Rushing, 79, will be inducted into the hall July 23 in Akron, Ohio. His induction comes after more than two decades of dedication to the races going back to 2000, when the sport was adopted by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau. A news release commended Rushing for promoting, recruiting, educating and training youths for the betterment of the sport.

Roots of a pastime

Although Rushing described the Rotary Club as "the franchise owner that introduced Soap Box Derby to the area," it was Rushing himself in the proverbial trenches, helping youngsters assemble and drive the gravity-powered race cars.

Rushing said there are a number of races scattered throughout the country. The local race in Cape Girardeau occurs the first Saturday of May. At the end of that race, two local winners from separate divisions go on to compete at the national level in Akron.

The final moments of a Soap Box Derby race. Courtesy Michael Rushing

Fruits of dedication

Rushing said a generational commitment to Rotary propelled him to get involved in the Derby.

"When Rotary decided to become a sponsor of Soap Box Derby in 2000, we got our first car within a year. Over the years, that's progressed to where I've got about 19 (cars)," he noted.

Rushing said building the vehicles is a learning opportunity for the children.

"I've been involved in (assembly) for a real long time. But my preference is for the kid to build the car. I help them learn it as much as it is I can, and not do any more for them than I have to. ... When they give me the 'deer in headlights' look, I tell them to go back and read the book again," he said, referring to the official construction manual provided by the Derby.

Even without considering the formidable challenges of racing, Rushing said assembly tends to require an eight- to 12-hour time investment, a commitment usually shared by the child's parents.