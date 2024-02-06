Michael Brown's family fights Ferguson push for his records

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Michael Brown's parents are objecting to a request from Ferguson, Missouri, for their son's medical and academic records as the city defends itself against a lawsuit the parents filed over the 2014 police shooting death of the unarmed 18-year-old.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden, in December court filings, asked U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber in St. Louis to limit if not scuttle altogether a push by the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, its former police chief and the officer who shot their son to turn over the documents.

The parents said the documents are irrelevant and the repeated demands for them are harassing and invasive.

Brown's parents argue in their lawsuit the death of their son during an August 2014 confrontation with Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson deprived them of financial support through his future potential wages.