Meyer reflects on Cape surviving, thriving after a coronavirus year

The longest-serving manager in Cape Girardeau municipal history, Scott Meyer, has presided over a tumultuous COVID-impacted 2020, his last full 12 months on the job before his pending retirement next summer after a dozen years on the job.

Recently, Meyer posted an annual summary letter on the city’s website, which can be read at www.cityofcape.org.

Highlights

Cyberattack

In late January, a “network incident” affected the city’s email and several other systems, prompting municipal staff to only accept cash and check payments for utilities.

“This was a very significant event that pushed every part of our electronic business offline (and) it took us months to fully recover,” Meyer said.

“We worked with the insurance company, our internet technology partners and our own IT experts to protect us against future attacks,” he added.

Civil unrest

In the aftermath of national outrage over the May death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Cape Girardeau witnessed a series of weekly protests at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park, race discussions in churches and numerous public comments at bimonthly city council meetings.

On June 23, the city’s historical preservation commission recommended removal of the Confederate States of America memorial at Ivers Square downtown.

Two weeks later, the City Council voted to remove the 12-1/2 ton marker, and within 24 hours, it was boxed up and out of public view.

On Sept. 8, city lawmakers voted to give the monument back to the original donor, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who in turn arranged for the Missouri Civil War Museum to relocate the memorial, made of Georgia silver gray marble, out of Cape Girardeau County within days.

“While emotions ran high at times,” Meyer recalled, “our citizens never took the law into their own hands nor were they violent or destructive as in other cities.”