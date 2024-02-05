The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the city’s Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this year’s hunt.
The proposed guidelines for this year’s hunt would expand it to 16 hunters maximum per managed hunt period. The five periods would last seven consecutive days from Saturday, Oct. 19, to Friday, Oct. 25; Saturday, Nov. 2, to Friday, Nov. 8; Saturday, Nov. 16, to Friday, Nov. 22; Saturday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 6; and Saturday, Dec. 14, to Friday, Dec. 20.
The council will consider public sanitary sewer main improvements for Club Car Wash at 206 N. Kingshighway. The improvements include a PVC sewer main and a sanitary sewer manhole.
They’ll also consider a resolution to authorize city manager Ken Haskin to execute a lease agreement with BNSF Railway Co. for an extra storage yard area along Aquamsi Street. The lease expired Sept. 25, and the business, according to the proposal, wants to execute a new lease.
The council will consider the first readings of several ordinances that would:
According to the agenda, there will also be a public hearing to consider a request for rezoning property on 1507 Independence St. to allow commercial activity.
