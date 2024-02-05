The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the city’s Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this year’s hunt.

The proposed guidelines for this year’s hunt would expand it to 16 hunters maximum per managed hunt period. The five periods would last seven consecutive days from Saturday, Oct. 19, to Friday, Oct. 25; Saturday, Nov. 2, to Friday, Nov. 8; Saturday, Nov. 16, to Friday, Nov. 22; Saturday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 6; and Saturday, Dec. 14, to Friday, Dec. 20.

n

The council will consider public sanitary sewer main improvements for Club Car Wash at 206 N. Kingshighway. The improvements include a PVC sewer main and a sanitary sewer manhole.

n