Metro Business College to close barring surprise intervention

Barring an eleventh hour change in plans, Metro Business College will close by the end of the year.

Metro Business College has campuses in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City and Rolla, all three of which will close according to MBC founder and president George Holske. He said declining enrollment and the cost of keeping classrooms open have forced him to make closure plans.

"I think we're down to about 30 students (in Cape Girardeau), and you can't survive on 30 students, no matter how much you cut the budget," Holske said in a telephone interview. "There is a point at which you can still survive by slashing overhead, but we've gone past that point."

Metro Business College opened its Cape Girardeau campus in 1981 when Holske, who was operating the Metro Training Center in St. Louis, acquired Cape Business College and moved it from Main Street to the 1400 block of North Kingshighway. The school moved to its current location in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway a few years later.

The St. Louis-based private college opened a second campus in Rolla in 1984 and a third campus the following year in Jefferson City.

With a curriculum that focused on training medical office personnel, administrative assistants, coding specialists and others, the Cape Girardeau location had an average enrollment of 125 students throughout much of the 1980s and 1990s. "Our peak enrollment in Cape Girardeau was about 190 students in 2009 during the big recession and then it started to slip after that," Holske said.

Declining enrollment and reduced revenue have resulted in an operating loss for the Metro Business College campuses for several years. "We've taught classes at a loss for the last seven years," Holske said. "I have put money back in to keep the schools funded for the last seven years and you can do that for just so long."

As part of the closure process, the school stopped admitting students earlier this year so that all currently-enrolled students can complete their coursework before MBC's current accreditation with the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools expires at the end of the year.

"Whenever a school feels it has to close because it doesn't have enough students to support the overhead of the institution, the first step is to stop taking new students because your primary goal it to be able to 'teach out' all of the students (currently) in your school," Holske said, adding that an "official announcement" of exactly when the three campuses will close could come within the next month or so.