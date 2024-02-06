Mercy to hold forum on partnership with hospital

Officials with the Mercy health care system will sponsor a community forum today to explain their interest in partnering with Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The forum will be at 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The forum comes on the heels of another forum at which Ken Bateman, chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, detailed the organization's plan for a potential partnership. Bateman told the large crowd SoutheastHEALTH would keep costs in check, bolster local services and work toward developing a nursing school in Perryville.

Officials with Perry County Memorial have been looking for a potential partner for several months and have narrowed the list to Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH.