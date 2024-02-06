Mercy to hold forum on partnership with hospital

Officials with the Mercy health care system will sponsor a community forum today to explain their interest in partnering with Perry County Memorial Hospital.
The forum will be at 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville, Missouri. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
The forum comes on the heels of another forum at which Ken Bateman, chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH, detailed the organization's plan for a potential partnership. Bateman told the large crowd SoutheastHEALTH would keep costs in check, bolster local services and work toward developing a nursing school in Perryville.
Officials with Perry County Memorial have been looking for a potential partner for several months and have narrowed the list to Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH.
Perry County business leaders and community members have challenged hospital officials on the "transparency" of the process.
Recently, Perry County Memorial contracted with Newpoint Healthcare Advisors to negotiate a partnership.
That group, led by president Joe Lupica, will sponsor its own community forum at 6 p.m. March 7 at the same location.
"Although no binding decisions have been made about the future, we want to hear directly from you -- our citizens -- about what is important as we consider any potential partnerships," a release from the hospital said.
