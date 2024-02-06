Mercy makes case for Perry County Memorial partnership

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Officials with Mercy health care system made their case Monday night to partner with Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Dozens of area residents attended the community forum in Perryville to listen to Mercy's proposal, which focused on the hospital's size, strength and culture, and was light on specific details, other than a pledge to provide more services locally.

Four Mercy officials — Eric Ammons, president of Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri; Ajay Pathak, senior vice president and chief strategic ventures officer; Ray Weick, Mercy Clinic president for St. Louis and South Community; and Alan Smith, vice president of operations for South Community — attended the forum. The group spoke for about 45 minutes before taking questions from the audience for about two hours.

Some of the questions involved Mercy's specific plans and goals, while many centered around Perry County Memorial's process of seeking a partner.

The hospital's leadership has narrowed potential partners to Mercy and SoutheastHEALTH. Ken Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH chief executive officer, led a forum a week ago to explain that organization's proposal.

Perry County Memorial leaders will host their own forum next Monday.

Mercy culture

The Mercy officials pointed to the organization's Catholic foundation and repeatedly said the organization's culture reflects a mission to serve. Ammons, Weick and Smith touched on their small-town roots, comparing them to the Perryville community. Weick recalled his early intention to work in the health care field.

"I have wanted to be a family doctor ever since I realized I wasn't going to be able to be a pitcher for the [St. Louis] Cardinals," he said.

Weick explained the organization's "integrated" approach, which involves all personnel working on one team with universal goals, instead of a system in which physicians operate separately from the hospital.

"If you don't have an integrated system, doctors and hospitals might have different goals. That integration makes all the difference in the world," he said.

To illustrate the point, he told the story of a patient, "Don," who he said would visit one of Mercy's emergency rooms a couple hundred times each year. The integrated system allowed "Don" to access telemedicine at his home and alleviate his concerns as necessary. The result was "Don" visiting an emergency room fewer than a dozen times each year.

Pathak's part of the presentation addressed concerns about moving services out of Perryville and to Mercy's larger facilities in and around St. Louis. He said the group's "sole focus" would be to "build services locally."

Smith added to the comment.

"We want to come into the community, and we want to enhance what you guys already have," he said.