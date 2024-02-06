Mercy Health to hold chocolate-themed event

Amanda Baert, ambassadors president, said “Heart Strong funds are used to help provide essential supplies for people with congestive heart failure and allow us to donate Automated External Defibrillators (AED) to church and community groups. For congestive heart failure patients, keeping track of their daily weight is crucial. Even small fluctuations in weight may be due to retaining fluids or weakening the heart’s function. Many patients cannot afford a reliable scale, so the Ambassadors provide them at no cost.”

According to a news release, since Mercy Health Foundation Southeast started the program in 2016, it has awarded AEDs to 53 groups throughout Southeast Missouri.

“With programs like these, Mercy Health Foundation Southeast makes a lasting impact, right here, close to home,” Baert said.

Tickets for the event are $50 each and are available online at www.sehfoundation.org/winechocolate.