Mercy Health to hold chocolate-themed event

Mercy Health Foundation Southeast Ambassadors will be hosting a Wine and Chocolate Pairing event in February to mark American Heart Month.
This event will take place starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Cape Girardeau Country Club, 250 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau, with all the proceeds benefiting the foundation’s Heart Strong Fund.
The evening will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, wine pull and housemade dark chocolate with wine pairings.
Amanda Baert, ambassadors president, said “Heart Strong funds are used to help provide essential supplies for people with congestive heart failure and allow us to donate Automated External Defibrillators (AED) to church and community groups. For congestive heart failure patients, keeping track of their daily weight is crucial. Even small fluctuations in weight may be due to retaining fluids or weakening the heart’s function. Many patients cannot afford a reliable scale, so the Ambassadors provide them at no cost.”
According to a news release, since Mercy Health Foundation Southeast started the program in 2016, it has awarded AEDs to 53 groups throughout Southeast Missouri.
“With programs like these, Mercy Health Foundation Southeast makes a lasting impact, right here, close to home,” Baert said.
Tickets for the event are $50 each and are available online at www.sehfoundation.org/winechocolate.
