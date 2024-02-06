Mercury spill affecting mail service

Cape Girardeau Post Office is facing the effects of an acute, short-term emergency -- a mercury spill.

A hazardous materials cleanup crew from Missouri Department of Natural Resources shut down the Hazelwood, Missouri, U.S. Postal Service distribution center to address the spill Oct. 26. The spill forced the temporary closure of the post office in De Soto, Missouri, as well.

Fox2 News reported a teaspoon-size amount of mercury was discovered on a table and metallic beads on a conveyor belt.

The Leader Publications news website reported around an ounce of mercury had been spilled, according to the De Soto fire chief. The news outlet reported a De Soto post office employee was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

St. Louis media outlets reported employees who were tested did not show dangerous amounts of mercury.

"Currently, remediation efforts are underway, and the facility will not be released or reopened until all industry standard guidelines and regulatory requirements are met," USPS spokesman Mark Inglett wrote in an emailed response to the Southeast Missourian. "We are in the final stages of this process, and we anticipate that the (network distribution center) will be fully open within the next couple of days."