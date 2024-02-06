Mental health facility administrators charged with misconduct

A grand jury in Union County has issued felony indictments against three administrators at the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois, in connection with a probe into alleged patient abuse there.

According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp, indictments were served Monday on Teresa A. Smith, Bryant T. Davis and Gary K. Goins in connection with their work at the state-run mental health facility.

Davis and Goins are each charged with one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, Smith was also charged with one count of official misconduct as well as one count of obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony.

All three are accused of violating Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) investigative protocol in connection with an investigation by Illinois State Police into a report of a staff member who allegedly battered an individual being served at the facility. Felony charges are also pending against that staff member as well, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office.