Menace from the sky: Black vultures attacking calves

ST. LOUIS -- Farmers and ranchers in parts of the Midwest are fending off a new menace: federally protected black vultures, which swoop down and peck newborn calves and other small animals to death.

Some cattle producers have lost multiple calves to vulture attacks that have become increasingly common over the past decade or so. Lambs, goats, foals and other animals also have been victimized.

Missouri has long been home to turkey vultures, a large but relatively harmless bird that feeds off the carcasses of dead animals. The black vulture does, too, but it also attacks live animals.

The black vulture, more common in South America, gradually made its way north, first into the southeastern U.S. In recent years, the range has extended into the southern parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Tom Cooper, an expert on migratory birds for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said warmer winters are part of the reason black vultures have ventured farther north.

Black vultures eat a coyote carcass in March 2007 at Shepherd of Hill Fish Hatchery in Branson, Missouri. Missouri Department of Conservation via AP

Missouri Department of Conservation spokesman Francis Skalicky said both types of vultures serve a vital purpose.