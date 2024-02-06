All sections
NewsMay 28, 2019

Memories of the fallen

Vietnam War veteran Jim Boyd of Pinckneyville, Illinois, walks past the names of fallen veterans, as seen on a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day on Monday at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri

Vietnam War veteran Jim Boyd of Pinckneyville, Illinois, walks past the names of fallen veterans, as seen on a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day on Monday at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri. The name of Boyd's brother, Roger Boyd, who was killed in May 1968 while serving in the Marines Corps, is on the wall. "I get to thinkin' about us growing up," he said. "Both my brothers were gone in the service, so I didn't see them that often. And the last time we got together, I was in high school and I just think about us going camping and stuff like that. Good memories."Jacob Wiegand
Local News

