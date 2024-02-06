Memorial tribute to children murdered with guns in 2020 stops in Cape

The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a traveling memorial paying tribute to Missouri children murdered by gun violence.

The memorial will be displayed until Saturday at First Presbyterian Church's Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Following its time in Cape Girardeau, the memorial will travel to Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, before heading to St. Louis. The memorial — made up of T-shirts representing each child — recognizes the 46 children murdered by gun violence in 2020. However, the memorial doesn't include accidental gun deaths.

"In 2020, if you count the gun suicides for children 17 and under, and unintentional shootings where little ones get a gun and shoot, it was 108 in 2020," said Mary Perry, lead of the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Be SMART campaign, which seeks to raise awareness secure gun storage. "We're only focusing on the murdered ones with this."

According to Lynda Stewart — founding member of Southeast Missouri Moms Demand Action and the deputy chapter lead for the State of Missouri — the organization is non-partisan.