All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 13, 2021
Memorial tribute to children murdered with guns in 2020 stops in Cape
The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a traveling memorial paying tribute to Missouri children murdered by gun violence. The memorial will be displayed until Saturday at First Presbyterian Church's Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. ...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
The Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America traveling memorial for the 46 Missouri children murdered with guns in 2020 resides at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street until Saturday.
The Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America traveling memorial for the 46 Missouri children murdered with guns in 2020 resides at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street until Saturday.J.C. Reeves

The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a traveling memorial paying tribute to Missouri children murdered by gun violence.

The memorial will be displayed until Saturday at First Presbyterian Church's Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Following its time in Cape Girardeau, the memorial will travel to Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, before heading to St. Louis. The memorial — made up of T-shirts representing each child — recognizes the 46 children murdered by gun violence in 2020. However, the memorial doesn't include accidental gun deaths.

"In 2020, if you count the gun suicides for children 17 and under, and unintentional shootings where little ones get a gun and shoot, it was 108 in 2020," said Mary Perry, lead of the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Be SMART campaign, which seeks to raise awareness secure gun storage. "We're only focusing on the murdered ones with this."

According to Lynda Stewart — founding member of Southeast Missouri Moms Demand Action and the deputy chapter lead for the State of Missouri — the organization is non-partisan.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are non-partisan. We advocate for better gun safety laws to keep our communities and our children safe," Stewart said. "We say, 'Moms Demand Action,' but we are mothers and others. We are moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas. We are survivors of gun violence.

"We are also gun owners, so we do support the Second Amendment. It isn't all or nothing, it's not one or the other. We can support the Second Amendment and have better safety laws that keep our community safe."

Stewart, Perry and the Be SMART team will be handing out free gun locks at 11 a.m. Saturday at the memorial, located at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street.

For more information about the two organizations, visit momsdemandaction.org and besmartforkids.org. In addition, those interested may text the word "ready" to 64433 to connect with the Moms Demand Action.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy