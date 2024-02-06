Memorial tribute to children murdered with guns in 2020 stops in Cape

The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a traveling memorial paying tribute to Missouri children murdered by gun violence.
The memorial will be displayed until Saturday at First Presbyterian Church's Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Following its time in Cape Girardeau, the memorial will travel to Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, before heading to St. Louis. The memorial — made up of T-shirts representing each child — recognizes the 46 children murdered by gun violence in 2020. However, the memorial doesn't include accidental gun deaths.
"In 2020, if you count the gun suicides for children 17 and under, and unintentional shootings where little ones get a gun and shoot, it was 108 in 2020," said Mary Perry, lead of the Southeast Missouri chapter of the Be SMART campaign, which seeks to raise awareness secure gun storage. "We're only focusing on the murdered ones with this."
According to Lynda Stewart — founding member of Southeast Missouri Moms Demand Action and the deputy chapter lead for the State of Missouri — the organization is non-partisan.
"We are non-partisan. We advocate for better gun safety laws to keep our communities and our children safe," Stewart said. "We say, 'Moms Demand Action,' but we are mothers and others. We are moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas. We are survivors of gun violence.
"We are also gun owners, so we do support the Second Amendment. It isn't all or nothing, it's not one or the other. We can support the Second Amendment and have better safety laws that keep our community safe."
Stewart, Perry and the Be SMART team will be handing out free gun locks at 11 a.m. Saturday at the memorial, located at the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street.
For more information about the two organizations, visit momsdemandaction.org and besmartforkids.org. In addition, those interested may text the word "ready" to 64433 to connect with the Moms Demand Action.