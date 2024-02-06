Memorial Plaza envisioned on site of old courthouse

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, upon the suggestion of 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst, voted Thursday to form an advisory committee to look into creating a memorial plaza or a reflection garden on the site of the former 1908-era courthouse in Jackson.

As part of the same motion creating the panel, a memorial bench honoring the late Sheila Sauer, the long-time administrator of the drug court for the 32nd Judicial Circuit who passed away at the age of 52 on May 15, will be placed outside the new courthouse across the street.

The Sauer bench, like benches already installed honoring the memories of father and son judges William Statler and Peter Statler, will be privately funded.

"We have plenty of room inside the new courthouse for people to sit down but some folks like to be outside and others like to smoke, so this outdoor seating will allow for that," said Herbst, who was first elected as an associate commissioner in 2012.