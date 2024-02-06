Sunday, May 26, at approximately 5 p.m., VFW members, Scouts, Student Council members and other citizens of Chaffee will gather at the two Chaffee Cemeteries to place flags on veterans’ graves.

Participants will be led by a truck bearing the American Flag and the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Flag. Upon arrival, around 400 flags will be placed at the gravesites of deceased veterans to honor their service said Darrell Chapman, post adjutant of Chaffee VFW Post No. 3127.

This tradition has been ongoing for many years in Chaffee and at many other VFW posts across the United States. The Chaffee VFW Post invited all citizens of Chaffee and those who have family members buried in the cemeteries to participate in the activity.