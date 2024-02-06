All sections
NewsMay 24, 2024

Memorial Day Tribute: Chaffee VFW Post 3127 leads flag placement at local cemeteries

Sunday, May 26, at approximately 5 p.m., VFW members, Scouts, Student Council members and other citizens of Chaffee will gather at the two Chaffee Cemeteries to place flags on veterans’ graves. Participants will be led by a truck bearing the American Flag and the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Flag. Upon arrival, around 400 flags will be placed at the gravesites of deceased veterans to honor their service said Darrell Chapman, post adjutant of Chaffee VFW Post No. 3127...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Sunday, May 26, at approximately 5 p.m., VFW members, Scouts, Student Council members and other citizens of Chaffee will gather at the two Chaffee Cemeteries to place flags on veterans’ graves.

Participants will be led by a truck bearing the American Flag and the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Flag. Upon arrival, around 400 flags will be placed at the gravesites of deceased veterans to honor their service said Darrell Chapman, post adjutant of Chaffee VFW Post No. 3127.

This tradition has been ongoing for many years in Chaffee and at many other VFW posts across the United States. The Chaffee VFW Post invited all citizens of Chaffee and those who have family members buried in the cemeteries to participate in the activity.

“Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the millions of veterans who have served to protect our freedoms and the millions of families who have endured uncertainty about the well-being of their loved ones. It's an opportunity to honor them and show our gratitude for their sacrifices,” Chapman said.

Chapman was in the U.S. Air Force from April 1964 to April 1968.

The flags laid will be removed on the evening of Monday, May 27 at 6 p.m.

