Special Memorial Day content will be published in the Weekend Southeast Missourian and online through Sunday.

Michael Boardman, a 1966 graduate of Sikeston (Missouri) High School, had a dream of becoming a draftsman or an architect.

It was a vision of the future tragically cut short at age 19 when the Marine lance corporal was killed in action in Vietnam, nearly 55 years ago.

"(Mike) had just graduated, and he and a friend went to St. Louis and enlisted in the Marines," said his sister Brenda Winters, who lives today in Miner, Missouri, next door to Sikeston.

"On the day Mike signed up, he received his acceptance letter from Washington University, but as he'd already enlisted, college was off the table," she said.

According to the former Daily Standard newspaper, which merged into the Standard Democrat in 1989, Boardman once won a No. 1 rating in the state Industrial Education Association award contest for a set of house plans he created.

Michael Boardman of Sikeston, Missouri, is in this undated high school photograph. A Marine, Boardman was killed five weeks after arrival in Vietnam in 1967. Submitted

After his enlistment but before being shipped overseas, Boardman attended a Vietnamese language school and had understood he would serve as an interpreter.

Ultimate sacrifice

Military records show Boardman died July 19, 1967, when a vehicle in which he was riding ran over a land mine in Thua Thien province in central Vietnam, killing all occupants. Boardman was on a scouting mission at the time and had been "in country" for all of five weeks at the time of his passing.