Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe.

Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the grill and enjoy a beverage or two while wearing a T-shirt or cargo shorts emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes. They may do nothing at all.

And that's fine.

All of that is fine.

There is no law that says U.S. citizens must solemnize Memorial Day. No one compels men, women and children to attend a ceremony in a cemetery -- or an Avenue of Flags -- to commemorate those who died in military service to the nation. This is a nation of free people, and they can do whatever suits them on this day, or any other for that matter.

The service of those who died while wearing the uniform ensures that. And that's what those folks wanted.

Freedom.

This nation has sent its sons and daughters to war for more than two centuries to defend and protect freedom here and around the world.

From the Revolutionary War to Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, men and women have given to this nation what President Abraham Lincoln called a costly sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.

Some did so as draftees. Others as volunteers. No matter, their service to the nation is equal in the eyes of those grateful for liberty that has persevered over generations.

To be sure, few of those who have worn battle-rattle around the world did so with a wish to give up their life for the country. A quest for honor only extends so far. But there is a difference between not wanting to die for fellow Americans and being willing to do so if that is what a situation requires.

Predating our nation's official existence, situations have required much of our military members.