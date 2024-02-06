All sections
NewsMay 27, 2023
Memorial Day: Mark as solemn occasion, or don't -- that's what their sacrifices over two centuries has earned
Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe. Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the grill and enjoy a beverage or two while wearing a T-shirt or cargo shorts emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes. They may do nothing at all...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A flag placed in memory of Michael D. Walker rests in front of a panel of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day 2020 in Perryville, Missouri. A hand-written message -- "Daddy, My Hero" -- was located on one side of the flag's wooden base. Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died in military service to the nation. Or not. That's what their sacrifices earned for all Americans -- freedom.
A flag placed in memory of Michael D. Walker rests in front of a panel of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day 2020 in Perryville, Missouri. A hand-written message -- "Daddy, My Hero" -- was located on one side of the flag's wooden base. Memorial Day is a time to honor those who died in military service to the nation. Or not. That's what their sacrifices earned for all Americans -- freedom.

Hamburgers. Baseball. A lake and skis or a river and a canoe.

Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff of summer for many Americans. They may catch the Cardinals or get the boat cranked up for the first time in months. They may fire up the grill and enjoy a beverage or two while wearing a T-shirt or cargo shorts emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes. They may do nothing at all.

And that's fine.

All of that is fine.

There is no law that says U.S. citizens must solemnize Memorial Day. No one compels men, women and children to attend a ceremony in a cemetery -- or an Avenue of Flags -- to commemorate those who died in military service to the nation. This is a nation of free people, and they can do whatever suits them on this day, or any other for that matter.

The service of those who died while wearing the uniform ensures that. And that's what those folks wanted.

Freedom.

This nation has sent its sons and daughters to war for more than two centuries to defend and protect freedom here and around the world.

From the Revolutionary War to Operation Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, men and women have given to this nation what President Abraham Lincoln called a costly sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.

Some did so as draftees. Others as volunteers. No matter, their service to the nation is equal in the eyes of those grateful for liberty that has persevered over generations.

To be sure, few of those who have worn battle-rattle around the world did so with a wish to give up their life for the country. A quest for honor only extends so far. But there is a difference between not wanting to die for fellow Americans and being willing to do so if that is what a situation requires.

Predating our nation's official existence, situations have required much of our military members.

Rag-tag musketeers battling a superior red-coated force.

Rough Riders following Teddy Roosevelt up San Juan Hill.

Freezing infantry troops keeping their heads down at Bastogne with steely rain threatening them day and long, long night.

Hundreds of thousands of men -- many of them boys, really -- fighting a shadowy enemy in the jungles of Vietnam, often with no idea if the people in the sights were friend or foe.

Shock and awe in Iraq. Then, Round 2.

Seeking out the Taliban in the mountains of Afghanistan.

And Screaming Eagle troops training stateside when their lives end in a terrible helicopter crash.

Each life precious, valuable, never to be forgotten.

So, as Memorial Day approaches, mark the day as a holiday, a day off work tacked onto the end of a long weekend. Enjoy family and friends, good food and maybe a diamond win for the home team. Look forward to a summer packed with more.

As many will do, add in a little time to remember, appreciate and commend those who came home from the battlefield in a flag-draped coffin. Consider their final minutes on this earth and pledge to work toward fewer people ever experiencing such horror in the future. Understand that fidelity to an idea larger than oneself -- the ideal of this nation -- is worth defending.

That ultimate devotion was, is and will be the driving force for men and women to step forward and add their name to the roll of those willing to give up their life for others and to defend these United States of America against enemies both foreign and domestic.

Godspeed to them all.

