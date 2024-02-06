All sections
May 30, 2021

Memorial Day March to the River

Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to celebrate the lives of those who died in the line of duty.

Brooke Holford
Around 100 people walk down Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning during the annual Memorial Day March to the River, hosted by SEMO Vets on Saturday, May 29, in Cape Girardeau.
Around 100 people walk down Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau Saturday morning during the annual Memorial Day March to the River, hosted by SEMO Vets on Saturday, May 29, in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

The annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to celebrate the lives of those who died in the line of duty.

The march included a stop at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau for water, and afterwards, a Celebration of Life was held at the John Boardman pavilion in downtown Cape Girardeau with food, drinks and music.

The annual Memorial Day March to the River in Cape Girardeau is held by SEMO Vets.

