All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 25, 2023
Memorial Day events planned throughout region
Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them: n The Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North will go up Saturday and stay up through Monday. At 9 a.m. Monday morning, a ceremony will be held with 18 new flags being added...
Danny Walter
story image illustation
Submitted

Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them:

  • The Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North will go up Saturday and stay up through Monday. At 9 a.m. Monday morning, a ceremony will be held with 18 new flags being added.
  • Local reenactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. The renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.
  • The Folds of Honor Foundation will sponsor a Patriot Golf Day on Sunday, May 28, at Dalhousie Golf Club at 4700 Cords Way in Cape Girardeau. That day, military service members and first responders are offered a free round of golf after 1 p.m., and veterans can bring one guest for $40. Call (573) 332-0818 to sign up.
  • A Memorial Day 5K Remembrance Run/Walk will start at 7 a.m. Monday beginning at Lynwood Baptist Church parking lot at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. The course will wind through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North. Contact Michael Keillor at mkeillor@live.com for more information.
  • SEMO Joint Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The event will kick off with a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem and saying of the Pledge of Allegiance.
  • An American Legion Memorial Day concert will be performed at 9 a.m. Monday at Jackson City Cemetery, located at the end of South High Street in Jackson.
  • Missouri National Veterans Memorial will host a HEROES on Display event from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the memorial, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, Missouri. Visitors can remember and honor any departed veteran by sharing his or her photo to be displayed at the museum. Call (573) 547-2035 for more information.
Story Tags
Local News
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy