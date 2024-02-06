Memorial Day events planned throughout region

Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday, May 27, and continuing through Monday. Among them:

The Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North will go up Saturday and stay up through Monday. At 9 a.m. Monday morning, a ceremony will be held with 18 new flags being added.

Local reenactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. The renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.

The Folds of Honor Foundation will sponsor a Patriot Golf Day on Sunday, May 28, at Dalhousie Golf Club at 4700 Cords Way in Cape Girardeau. That day, military service members and first responders are offered a free round of golf after 1 p.m., and veterans can bring one guest for $40. Call (573) 332-0818 to sign up.

A Memorial Day 5K Remembrance Run/Walk will start at 7 a.m. Monday beginning at Lynwood Baptist Church parking lot at 2935 Lynwood Hills Drive in Cape Girardeau. The course will wind through the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North. Contact Michael Keillor at mkeillor@live.com for more information.

SEMO Joint Veterans Council will hold a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The event will kick off with a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band, presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem and saying of the Pledge of Allegiance.

An American Legion Memorial Day concert will be performed at 9 a.m. Monday at Jackson City Cemetery, located at the end of South High Street in Jackson.