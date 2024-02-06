Memorial Day events planned over weekend throughout region

Bloomfield, Missouri

The Missouri Veterans Cemetery will host a columbarium wall dedication at 1 p.m. Monday. State Rep. Wayne Wallingford and Missouri Veterans Commission executive director Paul Kirchhoff will attend the ceremony. The dedication ceremony will include a "firing volley and patriotic reflection." It was scheduled to coincide with Memorial Day to honor all those who lost lives in service to the country.

Willie Lee Briscoe McGuire photographs his brother's name on the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day on May 25, 2020, in Perryville, Missouri. Southeast Missourian file

Perryville, Missouri

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Monday. Milton Wick, who served in the Marine Corps for 10 years and is now the Perry County Middle School principal, will be the guest speaker of the event. Jackie Smith will sing the national anthem and the Rev. Bruce Owens will give the invocation. The Missouri's National Veterans Memorial Honor Guard will perform, as well as Logan Johnson playing taps.

Mound City, Illinois

The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission will hold it's annual Memorial Day gathering at 10 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Park. This year's speaker will be "Gen. Ulysses S. Grant," commander of the Federal Forces at Cairo, circa 1861. Portraying the Union general will be Curt Fields, a nationally recognized Grant historian from Memphis, Tennessee. The public is invited to an old-fashioned Preservation Picnic, held on the Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission historic Rawlings Reservation home at 315 S. Fourth St. after the program.

