Memorial Day events planned in Poplar Bluff area

Flags will fly over the graves of veterans Monday, May 27, as the country observes Memorial Day in remembrance of those who gave their lives for others to be free.
Local AMVETS and VFW posts and auxiliaries will place flags on veterans’ graves at the Poplar Bluff City Cemetery. AMVETS Post No. 29 is planning to start placing flags at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25.
The local veterans groups’ program will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the Butler County Veterans Memorial Wall Monday at the Black River Coliseum.
The keynote speaker for the local program is retired Army 1st Sgt. Wayne Wilkerson.
A Vietnam veteran, Wilkerson also served in the Missouri National Guard.
“I have strong feelings toward our departed comrades who gave their all so we could have the freedom today,” Wilkerson said. “Memorial Day is not about sales or special deals or anything else. It is to honor our veterans. We’re here to pay tribute and honor to those who did actually give their all and I’m going to talk about some experiences with soldiers in Vietnam.”
Drafted while living in Orlando, Florida, Wilkerson had attended Lake Sumter Community College in Leesburg, Florida.
Returning from Vietnam, he went to college in Warrensburg and joined the National Guard. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees were earned at Warrensburg, which is now Missouri State University.
“Once I got in the military, I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I was in the National Guard in Warrensburg, and then, Pittsburg, Kansas.”
In his first year, he taught in high school at Lamar, Missouri, while completing his master’s degree. He later came to Three Rivers College, where he stayed for 26 years.
After joining the TRC staff, the GI Bill was extended, and he completed his educational specialist degree.
Wilkerson went on to be involved in rental property, a distributorship for the St. Louis Post Dispatch and computer repairs.
Wilkerson is a member of the American Legion. While he was on active duty, he was commander of the VFW and they voted him in as a life member.
Among those on the program Monday are Larry Kimbrow, who retired from the U.S. Navy and is president of the VVA Chapter 1056. He will welcome the attendee as well as close the program.
Roy Lee, a U.S. Army veteran, and chaplain of VVA Chapter 1056, will offer both the invocation and benediction.
The Post Colors will be presented by the Poplar Bluff JROTC Billie Kanell Battalion and the American Legion Riders Post 494.
Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Zach Lafferty, a U.S. Army veteran.
The National Anthem, as well as God Bless America, will be performed by Deborah Morgan, a Navy retiree spouse
The Wreath Presentation will be performed by the American Legion Auxiliary 153, AMVETS Auxiliary 29, VFW Auxiliary 6477 and AVVA Chapter 1056.
POW/MIA Remembrance will be presented by Emmett Morgan, retired from U.S. Navy and a member of the VVA Chapter 1056.
John J. Pershing VAMC Interim Medical Center Director James Warren will present the Veterans Administration remarks.
SEMO Veterans Honor Guard of Poplar Bluff will present the 21-gun salute and taps.
Kimbrow offered a special thanks to the Black River Coliseum for the seating and electrical power.
Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield will also host a public Memorial Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday. The ceremony will include remarks from Missouri Veterans Commission deputy director and retired colonel Ryon Richmond, as well as a firing of volley by the Stoddard County Veterans Honor Guard.
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those killed during the Civil War. After World War I Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 and is observed on the last Monday in May.
