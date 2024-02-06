Memorial Day events planned in Poplar Bluff area

Flags will fly over the graves of veterans Monday, May 27, as the country observes Memorial Day in remembrance of those who gave their lives for others to be free.

Local AMVETS and VFW posts and auxiliaries will place flags on veterans’ graves at the Poplar Bluff City Cemetery. AMVETS Post No. 29 is planning to start placing flags at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25.

The local veterans groups’ program will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the Butler County Veterans Memorial Wall Monday at the Black River Coliseum.

The keynote speaker for the local program is retired Army 1st Sgt. Wayne Wilkerson.

A Vietnam veteran, Wilkerson also served in the Missouri National Guard.

“I have strong feelings toward our departed comrades who gave their all so we could have the freedom today,” Wilkerson said. “Memorial Day is not about sales or special deals or anything else. It is to honor our veterans. We’re here to pay tribute and honor to those who did actually give their all and I’m going to talk about some experiences with soldiers in Vietnam.”

Drafted while living in Orlando, Florida, Wilkerson had attended Lake Sumter Community College in Leesburg, Florida.

Returning from Vietnam, he went to college in Warrensburg and joined the National Guard. His bachelor’s and master’s degrees were earned at Warrensburg, which is now Missouri State University.

“Once I got in the military, I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I was in the National Guard in Warrensburg, and then, Pittsburg, Kansas.”

In his first year, he taught in high school at Lamar, Missouri, while completing his master’s degree. He later came to Three Rivers College, where he stayed for 26 years.

After joining the TRC staff, the GI Bill was extended, and he completed his educational specialist degree.

Wilkerson went on to be involved in rental property, a distributorship for the St. Louis Post Dispatch and computer repairs.