NewsMay 14, 2020

Memorial Day events cancelled at vet cemeteries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day public ceremonies have been cancelled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries due to COVID-19 concerns. Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration cautionary guidelines on large gatherings of 10 or more individuals...

Daily American Republic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day public ceremonies have been cancelled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries due to COVID-19 concerns.

Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration cautionary guidelines on large gatherings of 10 or more individuals.

On Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Directors will render appropriate honors and lower all flags to half-staff to honor all veterans interred in all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries.

Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries are located at Bloomfield, Higginsville, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Fort Leonard Wood.

To further honor our veterans and include citizens who will not be able to attend our ceremonies due to the current emergency, the Missouri Veterans Commission will provide a video honoring our veterans on its social media platforms in lieu of the traditional in-person ceremony.

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those who were killed during the Civil War. It was not until after World War I that Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 and was placed on the last Monday in May.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

