Memorial Day events cancelled at vet cemeteries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day public ceremonies have been cancelled at all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries due to COVID-19 concerns.

Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries continue to follow CDC and National Cemetery Administration cautionary guidelines on large gatherings of 10 or more individuals.

On Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Directors will render appropriate honors and lower all flags to half-staff to honor all veterans interred in all five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries.