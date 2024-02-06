Memorial Day ceremony returns to PB Veterans Wall

In a step back to normal, the Poplar Bluff Veterans Council will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony again this year.

The group did not host it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limited ability to socially distance during the event.

It will be held at 11 a.m., at the Veterans Memorial Wall, outside the Black River Coliseum.

The council works with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6477, American Legion Riders Post 494, Vietnam Veterans of America and the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to put it on.

This year, the program includes Staff Sgt. May Jayne Bader as the keynote speaker.

There will also be remarks from Staff Sgt. Kevin Tinker, U.S. Navy, and associate director for Patient Care Services at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center.

Bader was born and raised in southern Illinois as the second oldest of eight siblings. Her father was a Korean War veteran and her sister served in the Army.

She joined the Illinois Army National Guard in 1984.