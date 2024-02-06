Memorial Day at the Avenue of Flags

Akitha Dias and Dulina Dias of Boy Scouts Troop 2 were recognized for their Eagle Scout project Monday, May 27, during the Avenue of Flags ceremony at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau. For their project, the Diases installed the Avenue of Flags Memorial Plaque, complete with a photo and QR code that directs visitors to an informational video. Kevin Cain was the adviser for the project and Bryan Sander, Cape Girardeau County park superintendent, was the sponsor. The Avenue of Flags added 13 flags on Memorial Day, bringing the total to 1,002. Flags are flown five times per year at the park. Southeats Missourian