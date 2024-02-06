Memorial Day 2023: Region has history of ultimate sacrifices

He was born in Cape Girardeau on April 17, 1931. He attended May Greene School and worked on a farm for a short amount of time. He then started work for Cape Furniture Manufacturing Co. before entering the service.

Walter Burgfeld was laid to rest at the Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson. Alyssa Lunsford

Lynch's body was the first to be returned to Cape Girardeau from Korea for reburial. His funeral was delayed due to a railroad washout in Kansas. He was escorted from California to Cape Girardeau by Sgt. James J. Ford.

Lynch was laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery. Gravesite military rites were conducted by members of Floyd Dale Clippard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Andrew Aubuchon

Andrew Aubuchon was the first Southeast Missouri man to lose his life in France during World War I. His death was reported to have happened Dec. 23, 1917, and he was just 26 at the time. He was an engineer and was killed while operating a locomotive engine over rails leading to the battle lines. Nothing else is known of his death other than it was accidental. He was a part of 12th Engineers, a battalion started shortly after the war was declared.

Aubuchon was a citizen of Chaffee, Missouri. Reports were later issued to his family with details in full. He had been a Frisco firefighter. The Daily Republican described him as a strapping big six-footer with large fists -- a man as the government would desire for service.

Chaffee mayor at the time, Mayor Nunn, gave a proclamation to all the businesses in Chaffee to close at 9 o'clock and for residents to gather at church. There was mourning in Chaffee as Aubuchon was well known and had friendship with all. Flags were set at half mast in his honor, and the church was draped in white flags and the national colors. In addition, city officials, railroad officials, businessmen, women and children gathered to pay honor to the lost life.

Bobby Gene Foster

Foster was a young marine, 29 years old, when he died. Foster was killed in action in Korea but details were not available. He was a Marine reservist flying in his second war. The last letter sent to his parents said that he had flown 61 missions. He was recalled to active duty and sent to Cherry Point, North Carolina, for refresher training before being assigned to Korea. This was his second tour of duty in this general area after being sent overseas during World War 2 to Okinawa for six months.

Foster was a member of Indian Squadron, a group of State College young men who took flight training at Consolidated School of Aviation in the early days of World War II. This unit was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, where he stayed for 26 months as an instructor. While in Pensacola, Foster met First Lt. Velesta Kuba, and they were married Aug. 30, 1944.

Foster was born Nov. 21, 1922, in Morley, Missouri. He received early schooling there until his family moved to Cape Girardeau, where he received his schooling at Central High School. He was in his second year of college at State College when Indian Squadron was activated. Foster played football both in high school and college. He was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Mark's Lodge of the Masonic order as well as Boy Scouts Troop 4, which he later led as a scoutmaster. He left behind his wife and two sons.

Walter Burgfeld and John Klobe

Burgfeld and Klobe had a bond that followed them after death. The two companions were inseparable from the moment of their induction Feb. 8, 1942. They both trained in the same camps and embarked overseas together. Both of the men lost their lives in the same practice beachhead landing on the English Coast on April 28,1944.

The did their basic training in California camps as well as their amphibious training in Fort Pierce, Florida. Together they were sent overseas in January 1944 in a quartermaster company attached to an amphibious unit.

News that the bodies of the men would be returning on the same vessel on their final trip home arrived in separate messages, as did the word of their deaths to their wives. Both of their bodies were buried in the U.S. military cemetery in Brookwood, England. They were sent to New York to be given their final journey to their homes.

Burgfeld was born at Tilsit. He farmed near this community and was later employed at a shoe factory in Jackson. Before induction, he purchased a farm near Jackson. He was married to Geraldine Mason on Sept. 3, 1933. He was laid to rest in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

Klobe was born at Crosstown in Perry County, Missouri. He was married to Cloa Welker on Dece. 23, 1934, and resided in Granite City, Illinois, before moving to Jackson. Klobe was laid to rest at Old Salem Cemetery in Perry County.