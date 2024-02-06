According to the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 1.1 million Americans have died in U.S. wars.
That number is a bit vague, because accurate counts of those who died in the Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812, among other conflicts, aren't available. But tallies of the dead from other wars are accurate: 405,399 in World War II and 116,516 in World War I, for example.
The nation's latest military foray, the so-called Global War on Terror, has resulted in 6,852 U.S. deaths. Thus far.
These numbers represent a small fraction of those who served in the U.S. armed forces and an even smaller percentage of the total population. In 2014, a VA study showed about 7.3% of Americans serve in the U.S. military.
So, who are these men and women who gave their life in defense of our nation?
They're he neighbor next door. The young graduate down the street who traded cap and gown for a battle dress uniform. The firefighter or police officer who serves in more ways than one.
From the chairman of the Joint Chiefs to the newest E-nothin', they are the brave folks who answered a call and put service to country above self.
It's been said many times: Military folks sign their name to a blank check to Uncle Sam, payable with their life if necessary.
Many of their names go mostly unrecognized, save a recitation at a cemetery each Memorial Day. Some, though, live on through their deeds and the ongoing thanks of a grateful nation.
Darrell Samuel Cole was born in 1920 in Flat River, Missouri, He later lived in Farmington, Missouri. Cole joined the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and found himself as leader of a machine-gun section of Company B, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division on the island of Iwo Jima in February 1945, according to military records.
The Marines were facing enemy Japanese forces, and Cole's section came under heavy small-arms, mortar and artillery fire.
Cole advanced a squad toward the enemy and destroyed two hostile emplacements before a barrage of fire from three pillboxes pinned down him and his men.
Cole, armed only with a sidearm and a grenade, advanced alone to the pillboxes, hurling his grenade at one of them and destroying it. He returned to his men, secured another grenade and repeated the action. A third time, he returned to the line with a grenade, obliterating the final pillbox.
Returning to his men a fourth time, enemy fire killed him.
Because of his heroism and courage, his forces and others were able to storm the area and seize the objective, an airfield. Later, Marines would raise the U.S. flag over that island, and a photographer would capture the iconic image. It might not have happened save for Darrell Samuel Cole, one of several Missourians to have received our nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor.
Memorial Day is the day each year Americans reflect on the ultimate sacrifice U.S. military members have made here and abroad. On this day, Americans take more notice of the Darrell Samuel Coles of the world -- the men and women in uniform who gave their life to defend freedom.
Perhaps no one articulated the sentiment better than President Abraham Lincoln in a letter to Mrs. Lydia Bixby:
Dear Madam,--
I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement of the Adjutant General of Massachusetts that you are the mother of five sons who have died gloriously on the field of battle.
I feel how weak and fruitless must be any word of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save.
I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.
Yours, very sincerely and respectfully,
A. Lincoln
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.