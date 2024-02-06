According to the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 1.1 million Americans have died in U.S. wars.

That number is a bit vague, because accurate counts of those who died in the Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812, among other conflicts, aren't available. But tallies of the dead from other wars are accurate: 405,399 in World War II and 116,516 in World War I, for example.

The nation's latest military foray, the so-called Global War on Terror, has resulted in 6,852 U.S. deaths. Thus far.

These numbers represent a small fraction of those who served in the U.S. armed forces and an even smaller percentage of the total population. In 2014, a VA study showed about 7.3% of Americans serve in the U.S. military.

So, who are these men and women who gave their life in defense of our nation?

Pallbearers carry the casket of Sgt. Robert Davis during his funeral Aug. 25, 2005. Davis died in Afghanistan, killed by a roadside bomb. Southeast Missourian

They're he neighbor next door. The young graduate down the street who traded cap and gown for a battle dress uniform. The firefighter or police officer who serves in more ways than one.

From the chairman of the Joint Chiefs to the newest E-nothin', they are the brave folks who answered a call and put service to country above self.

It's been said many times: Military folks sign their name to a blank check to Uncle Sam, payable with their life if necessary.

Many of their names go mostly unrecognized, save a recitation at a cemetery each Memorial Day. Some, though, live on through their deeds and the ongoing thanks of a grateful nation.

Darrell Samuel Cole was born in 1920 in Flat River, Missouri, He later lived in Farmington, Missouri. Cole joined the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and found himself as leader of a machine-gun section of Company B, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division on the island of Iwo Jima in February 1945, according to military records.

The Marines were facing enemy Japanese forces, and Cole's section came under heavy small-arms, mortar and artillery fire.