Melba Moore, 88, of Sedgewickville died Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the funeral home, with the Revs. Lewis Scott, Les Bequette and David Crites officiating.
Interment will follow in Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
