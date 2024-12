Mehner’s service recognized at reception

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, left, talks with CEO and president of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce John Mehner and others during a chamber event Thursday at The Library in Cape Girardeau to celebrate Mehner as he is set to retire soon.

City manager Kenneth Haskin and CEO and president of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce John Mehner, right, converse with others during a Chamber event Thursday at The Library in Cape Girardeau to celebrate Mehner as he is set to retire soon. Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian