NewsOctober 22, 2021
Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber Dinner
John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor. Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, received the Rush H. Limbaugh Award at CGACOC's annual dinner before a crowd of more than 600 at the Show Me Center...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
John Mehner, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, looks to the stage during the 2021 Annual Cape Girardeau Area Chamber Dinner on Thursday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Mehner, who is retiring from his position at the end of the year, was the recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Award.
John Mehner, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, looks to the stage during the 2021 Annual Cape Girardeau Area Chamber Dinner on Thursday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Mehner, who is retiring from his position at the end of the year, was the recipient of the Rush H. Limbaugh Award.Brooke Holford

John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor.

Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, received the Rush H. Limbaugh Award at CGACOC's annual dinner before a crowd of more than 600 at the Show Me Center.

"Simply put, (Mehner) was chosen because he embodies the essence of this award to his very core," said former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger in presenting the award -- given each year to an area businessperson noted for expending "exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time."

Mehner served as a St. Louis County police officer for four years after his SEMO graduation before returning to his hometown to work in his father's company, Advanced Business Systems.

"I'm honored, I'm humbled, and I'm amazed," Mehner said. "I hope you know I brought 100% of myself to this job for every day I was privileged to have it."

In 1993, Mehner began his tenure at CGACOC.

According to a news release, Mehner assisted with numerous business recruitment and expansion projects, including Procter & Gamble, Century Casino, Select Plastics, Kohl's, Dogwood Social House, Veteran Administration Clinic and Orschlen Farm and Home.

Mehner also established the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber Partnership Program during his nearly three decades of service.

The 2020 Rush H. Limbaugh Award was given posthumously to Lawrence "Larry" Payne and was accepted by Payne's son, Rich. Jim Limbaugh of Montgomery Bank presented the award.

The elder Payne came to the area to work for Procter & Gamble, later starting his own business and acquiring Rose Concrete Products and SEMO Ready Mix. He was also owner of Metro Concrete and Arrowhead Steel.

Payne, according to the CGACOC release, achieved "the justification and funding to improve the flow of Cape La Croix Creek ending the constant flooding of the Town Plaza Area of Cape Girardeau."

He was also credited, among other accomplishments, for his work in the construction of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and the four-lane highway between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Last year's Cape Girardeau Area Chamber Dinner, CGACOC's largest annual event, was canceled because of the pandemic.

Spirit of Entrepreneurship

The 2021 Drury Family Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award, in honor of the three hometown sons and founders of Drury Hotels, was awarded to Walter "Joe" Doc Ford, past president of Ford and Sons Funeral Home, who began his work in the industry in 1949. To be eligible, a recipient must be from the Cape Girardeau area, studied here or achieved entrepreneurial success in the region; must be recognized as an entrepreneur by others; must be at mid-career or older; and must be of high character, well-respected and worthy, according to a release from the chamber. The award was presented to Ford by Rick Drury of Drury Hotels.

"Our biggest success is we've stayed in business all these years and after all this time we're still here," Ford said.

Jared Ritter, right, laughs with a group of friends at Thursday's 2021 Annual Cape Chamber Dinner at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Jared Ritter, right, laughs with a group of friends at Thursday's 2021 Annual Cape Chamber Dinner at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

Small Business of the Year

2021 Small Business of the Year recipient was Hudson Chiropractic. Seth Hudson and Chris Crawford's chiropractic practice was one of eight businesses considered for the award.

"To win this award means you've surrounded yourself with many good people," Hudson said.

The 2019 award recipient, Laura Coalter-Parker and Michael Siebert of Coalter Insurance Group, made the presentation. Award criteria included business history and growth, financial soundness and profitability, customer satisfaction and reputation, employee relations, civic and business leadership and innovative services.

Ambassador of the Year

Nate Gautier of rustmedia received 2021 Ambassador of the Year honors for attending 23 events and recruiting 10 members this annum, resulting in more than $3,000 in membership to the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber. Gautier has been a chamber ambassador for three years.

