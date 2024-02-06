Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber Dinner

John Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor.

Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, received the Rush H. Limbaugh Award at CGACOC's annual dinner before a crowd of more than 600 at the Show Me Center.

"Simply put, (Mehner) was chosen because he embodies the essence of this award to his very core," said former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger in presenting the award -- given each year to an area businessperson noted for expending "exceptional effort on behalf of the community for a sustained period of time."

Mehner served as a St. Louis County police officer for four years after his SEMO graduation before returning to his hometown to work in his father's company, Advanced Business Systems.

"I'm honored, I'm humbled, and I'm amazed," Mehner said. "I hope you know I brought 100% of myself to this job for every day I was privileged to have it."

In 1993, Mehner began his tenure at CGACOC.

According to a news release, Mehner assisted with numerous business recruitment and expansion projects, including Procter & Gamble, Century Casino, Select Plastics, Kohl's, Dogwood Social House, Veteran Administration Clinic and Orschlen Farm and Home.

Mehner also established the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber Partnership Program during his nearly three decades of service.

The 2020 Rush H. Limbaugh Award was given posthumously to Lawrence "Larry" Payne and was accepted by Payne's son, Rich. Jim Limbaugh of Montgomery Bank presented the award.

The elder Payne came to the area to work for Procter & Gamble, later starting his own business and acquiring Rose Concrete Products and SEMO Ready Mix. He was also owner of Metro Concrete and Arrowhead Steel.

Payne, according to the CGACOC release, achieved "the justification and funding to improve the flow of Cape La Croix Creek ending the constant flooding of the Town Plaza Area of Cape Girardeau."