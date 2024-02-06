Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades

A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organization’s president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job.

Mehner made the announcement Wednesday in an email to chamber members.

“I have decided this year, 2021, will be my last here at the chamber,” he said in the email.

However, the message went on to say while he is leaving the chamber, he is “not retiring” and he is considering new career paths that will keep him involved in the local business community.

“There’s still some more for me to do (outside of the chamber) that I think I can be very effective at,” he told the Southeast Missourian, but he declined to elaborate. “We’ll talk about that later.”

Mehner hasn’t decided when his last day will be, but says it will be no later than the end of the year.

“I’m here basically through 2021,” he said. “We still have a lot of stuff to do, so everything is business as usual.”

The search begins

In the meantime, a seven-member search committee has been formed, headed by chamber board chairman Aaron Panton, regional president at The Bank of Missouri. Panton said the committee, representing a cross section of community stakeholders, has requested proposals from several executive recruitment firms that specifically work with chambers of commerce to identify leadership candidates. He said the committee will take its time in selecting Mehner’s successor.

“It would be foolish for us to rush through the process,” he said. “We’re not going to put a timeframe on this.”

One of the first steps, Panton said, will be to work with a search firm to “help us identify what the community needs” and the leadership qualities an ideal candidate should possess in order to be a good fit for the chamber and the community as a whole.

Depending on how the search and selection process goes, Panton said it’s possible a new chamber president could be on the job before Mehner leaves the position.

“If the timing works out, there could be some value in having some overlap,” he said.

From police work to chamber leadership

A 1981 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in criminal justice, Mehner was an officer with the St. Louis County Police Department until 1985.