A set of meetings will be held at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Klaus Park Pavilion No. 31 to discuss the possibility of construction on a portion of the 30-plus-acre plot of public land. The meetings are open to the public.

The Cape Girardeau County government is in the midst of its design phase for the county's new Emergency Operations Center. Currently, Klaus Park is the desired location for the facility. The park is home to numerous trails used for hiking and mountain biking.

Matt Smith, head of the youth mountain biking team SEMO Mudcats, helped organize the public meeting and has invited numerous county officials to attend. Smith is concerned the construction of the center would take away his team's — and others' — ability to practice and use the park, he said. The building location would be an open field in the park that's near the Interstate 55.

"With a large building and all of that equipment there, it's just going to hinder the park and not be a very good thing in that park," Smith said.

Smith said he and others he has spoken to believe the other county parks would be a better location because of their size and layout. He said the public was not properly informed of the possibility the building could go in Klaus Park.