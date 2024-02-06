Meeting shows public not sold on Veterans Memorial Drive project

Plans to extend Veterans Memorial Drive should be put on hold for now.

That was the message from some of the people who attended a public meeting Wednesday to provide input on more than a dozen proposed Cape Girardeau street projects.

City staff and a city advisory committee are seeking public input as part of their efforts to recommend to the City Council a list of projects to be funded if voters approve a half-cent transportation sales tax next year.

Voters will be asked in April to extend the tax for another five years.

About 30 people over a period of an hour and a half turned out for the meeting to view maps of the proposed projects being considered under the Transportation Trust Fund 6 program.

The open-house-style meeting was held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Projects on the drawing board would cost more than the $10 million that would be allocated for major transportation projects.

The tax is expected to generate about $25 million over a five-year period, but the advisory committee has proposed spending $13 million of that funding on general maintenance and repairs. Another $2 million would be budgeted for contingencies.

That leaves $10 million to fund major street projects.

The committee and city staff are working to pare down the list of projects to fit within the budget.

The proposed extension of Veterans Memorial Drive has been a major focus.

Committee members have debated whether to earmark $6 million for the entire project or spend $2.3 million on design, property acquisition and grading work.

Under the latter proposal, the dirt work would not be done unless voters extend the transportation tax again in 2025 and include funding to construct the road.

But some residents said Wednesday they don't believe the street should be extended south from Hopper Road to the Route K area at this time.

Barry Thornton said "there is not enough traffic" to warrant it. Thornton said he wants to see the 400 and 500 blocks of North Sprigg Street reconstructed. The project is not the list. It's been patched, but the pavement remains in poor shape, he said.

South Sprigg Street from Southern Expressway to William Street is on the list.