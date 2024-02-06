Meeting set to discuss West End Blvd. improvements project

Cape Girardeau city officials and Bowen Engineering will hold a public meeting Wednesday to discuss planned improvements to West End Boulevard.
The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre, city officials said in a news release posted on the city's website.
The $2.5 million project will be funded with transportation sales tax money, according to the release.
It involves street reconstruction, curb and gutter, sidewalks and streetlights on West End Boulevard from Rose to Bertling streets, city officials said.
The project was approved by voters in 2015 as part of a tax-extension measure.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.