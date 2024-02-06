When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way.

Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle in the sanctuary. He said he'd never seen that before.

"This was the funeral for Chris Hutson (co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore and Old Town Cape Board of Directors president)," Tew said. "In all the churches I've been a pastor, I would have had to think long and hard and make some phone calls before I felt comfortable allowing anyone to bring a motorcycle into the sanctuary. But here, I was like, you know, this is just the kind of church where people don't get upset about that sort of thing. They understand that they want to love people, and if loving people means letting them bring in a motorcycle, you know, that was fine and no one got upset about it."

Tew is a third generation Baptist minister from Alabama, and he said being in the ministry was in his blood.

"When I was a little kid, I used to always say I'd be a pastor, but that was just because my dad did it. You know how little kids are, you want to be like your dad," Tew said.

As he got older, Tew said he wondered whether being a pastor was really what he wanted to do, but then, at a church camp in the mountains of Colorado, he said he felt God's calling.

"It sort of sounds like a cliche, saying I had my mountain-top experience, you know?" Tew said. "It was in the middle of an outdoor worship service, and it's the kind of thing that can be hard to put in words, but I just felt called to go into the ministry. That's something I often look back on. Ministry is not always easy but I just remember it's what I'm called to do."

Tew met and married his wife, Lara, while they were students at the University of Northern Alabama. Tew said there weren't many seminary schools in Alabama, so they moved to Texas to attend Truett Seminary at Baylor University. He received his Masters of Divinity in Ministerial Leadership and Lara became a medical chaplain.