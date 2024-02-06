Tom Strickland did not set out to lead an initiative to revitalize and restore uptown Jackson, but he doesn’t object to the situation, either.

In 2000, Strickland thought he’d look into getting his building at 113 W. Main St. in Jackson placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

He hired a consultant who suggested he consider creating a historic district instead.

“There were a lot of back-and-forth conversations and open meetings with owners and merchants about what we were trying to achieve, but this has been well received by the community,” Strickland said. “The city was behind us, too. That really helped.”

Uptown Jackson is a geographical area bordered by Hubble Creek to the west and Goose Creek to the east, Highway 72 to the south and Route D to the north, but the historic district is bound by Court, Main, Missouri and High streets.

Tom Strickland, owner of Strickland Engineering, talks Wednesday at his office in Jackson. Fred Lynch

Buildings in this area have historical significance to the city of Jackson, and Strickland wanted to find a way to help other property owners have the means to restore architecture and ambiance to historic standards while rejuvenating an area of town with special meaning to him.

Strickland was instrumental in uptown Jackson’s revitalization, said Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization board member Barbara Lohr as she presented Strickland with the group’s Achievement Award on Tuesday.

Strickland Engineering has been in uptown Jackson 34 years, beginning in 1983, and has grown from one employee to 12.

Strickland said he expects to hire more in the next few months.

“We’re still growing,” he said.

“Tom was a driving force in establishing the Uptown Jackson Business District and also getting it listed on the national register,” Lohr said.

“He got a consultant, and together, they checked every business to see if they wanted to join.”

Lohr said Strickland and his consultant looked into tax credits or grants available to work on returning the buildings’ facades to a more historic look.

He also worked to secure a Missouri Department of Transportation enhancement grant, which allowed sidewalk widening, landscaping improvement, street lighting upgrades and filling coal chutes.

“Before that grant, those coal chutes were wide open, and anyone could’ve walked right in through them into a couple of our uptown businesses,” Lohr said.

Coal chutes historically were used to deposit coal into buildings, typically in basements near the furnace, Lohr said.

Since many buildings have upgraded their heating systems, these chutes posed an unnecessary risk to business owners, and Strickland’s creation of a solution was a boon to uptown.

Strickland said when accepting the award, “There have been and continue to be a lot of renovations going on.”