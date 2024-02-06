Meet Scott Smith, Jackson School District's new superintendent

Scott Smith took the reins as superintendent of Jackson School District on July 1. Smith said he couldn’t be more excited about the new role.

“Jackson has always been a district I’ve held in high regard,” Smith said. “I feel like it has always had a reputation of community involvement and taking care of kids right.”

Smith succeeded John Link, who retired as superintendent June 30. Link now works with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as southeast region supervisor.

First on the agenda

Smith already has plans in motion to create a strategic plan for Jackson.

The plan will outline the district’s goals for the next few years and will be made through the input of district stakeholders, staff and community members.

“This strategic plan will be our board’s guide for how to improve Jackson,” Smith said. “We’re already a district of excellence, but how are we going to move forward?”

Merideth Pobst, communications director for the Jackson School District, said the district’s administration team is excited to work with Smith.

“He knew we were a district that believes in continuous improvement,” Pobst said. “Our tag line is ‘Igniting innovation, continuing excellence.’ He’s been big on brainstorming ways to keep that excellence going.”

Smith has three daughters who will attend Jackson schools in the fall. He said he moves forward keeping in mind his decisions affect not just his students but his children.

Experience