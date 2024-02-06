Meet Scott Smith, Jackson School District's new superintendent

Scott Smith took the reins as superintendent of Jackson School District on July 1. Smith said he couldn’t be more excited about the new role.
“Jackson has always been a district I’ve held in high regard,” Smith said. “I feel like it has always had a reputation of community involvement and taking care of kids right.”
Smith succeeded John Link, who retired as superintendent June 30. Link now works with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as southeast region supervisor.
First on the agenda
Smith already has plans in motion to create a strategic plan for Jackson.
The plan will outline the district’s goals for the next few years and will be made through the input of district stakeholders, staff and community members.
“This strategic plan will be our board’s guide for how to improve Jackson,” Smith said. “We’re already a district of excellence, but how are we going to move forward?”
Merideth Pobst, communications director for the Jackson School District, said the district’s administration team is excited to work with Smith.
“He knew we were a district that believes in continuous improvement,” Pobst said. “Our tag line is ‘Igniting innovation, continuing excellence.’ He’s been big on brainstorming ways to keep that excellence going.”
Smith has three daughters who will attend Jackson schools in the fall. He said he moves forward keeping in mind his decisions affect not just his students but his children.
Experience
Smith’s career includes stints at several Missouri school districts. He comes to Jackson after working three years as superintendent of Gasconade County School District in Hermann, Missouri.
He first forged into education as a middle and elementary school teacher in Neelyville, Missouri. At West Plains School District, he helped lead the district as assistant superintendent of student services.
Smith grew up on a cattle farm in Doniphan, Missouri. His father was an administrator and principal at schools Smith attended. Watching his father inspired Smith to enter education as well.
“My parents taught me above all else to stand up for what’s right — even if you’re standing alone,” Smith said. “I feel like that gave me the foundation I need to be successful as an administrator.”
When Smith heard Jackson needed a new superintendent, he said he jumped at the opportunity. Most of his family lives in Southeast Missouri, and he wanted to be a part of Jackson School District.
“The programs that are offered at Jackson are exceptional,” Smith said. “They have so much to offer students, no matter what their interests are.”
Moving forward
The face of education changed radically because of the pandemic, Smith said.
This coming school year, the district will have full in-person classes. Students with high medical needs will have the option to learn virtually.
So far, seven out of Jackson School District’s 5,600 students have opted for out-of-classroom learning, according to Pobst.
Smith said while he’s in the early learning stages of his new position, he wants to hear from people within the district and community as much as possible. He’ll host several open meetings where people can come meet him and discuss how the district will move forward.
“We have to be progressive and willing enough to listen to our businesses and community to ensure we’re preparing graduates for life’s next steps,” Smith said.