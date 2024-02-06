Guided boat rides and live aquatic displays are just some of the free activities available during this year's annual Day on the River from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event began as Missouri Department of Conservation's River Ecology Day in 2010, but with steady growth it was renamed in 2011.

Sara Turner — Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center manager — said she expects 2,300 to 2,500 attendees. Last year, due to rain, Turner said the event was moved to the Conservation Nature Center — yet garnered an attendance of nearly 450.

"Our biggest was in 2017 when the Nina and Pinta were [at the riverfront], and we had over 11,000 people," Turner said, adding between 30 and 50 volunteers help make this event happen.

All ages are welcome Saturday and no registration is required.

All aboard

River biologists will lead the rotation of boat rides every half-hour or so, on a first-come, first-served basis. Turner said usually four to six Missouri Conservation Department boats will be available for passengers. But the last boat will depart at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, so plan ahead. "I would encourage first timers to get in line for boat rides early, bring water, wear sunscreen, and dress for the weather," Turner said.