NewsSeptember 20, 2019
Meet me at the Mississippi: 4 things you need to know about Day on the River
Guided boat rides and live aquatic displays are just some of the free activities available during this year's annual Day on the River from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event began as Missouri Department of Conservation's River Ecology Day in 2010, but with steady growth it was renamed in 2011...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Guided boat rides and live aquatic displays are just some of the free activities available during this year's annual Day on the River from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event began as Missouri Department of Conservation's River Ecology Day in 2010, but with steady growth it was renamed in 2011.

Sara Turner — Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center manager — said she expects 2,300 to 2,500 attendees. Last year, due to rain, Turner said the event was moved to the Conservation Nature Center — yet garnered an attendance of nearly 450.

"Our biggest was in 2017 when the Nina and Pinta were [at the riverfront], and we had over 11,000 people," Turner said, adding between 30 and 50 volunteers help make this event happen.

All ages are welcome Saturday and no registration is required.

All aboard

River biologists will lead the rotation of boat rides every half-hour or so, on a first-come, first-served basis. Turner said usually four to six Missouri Conservation Department boats will be available for passengers. But the last boat will depart at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, so plan ahead. "I would encourage first timers to get in line for boat rides early, bring water, wear sunscreen, and dress for the weather," Turner said.

Food

American Fisheries Society will be selling food and presenting demonstrations regarding how to properly cook and clean fish. River float expert Danny Rees also will be available to answer any questions.

"The American Fisheries Society is basically Southeast Missouri State University students and local fisheries ... they use this as a way to educate and get the word out about their organization, but also to teach people about how they can cook fish," Turner said.

Other activities

The event will feature bow fishing demonstrations and practice sessions, casting range, various games, a freshwater ecology station, river fish touch tanks and a live mussel display allowing children to dig for mussel shells in a sandbox. A station devoted to aquatic animals also will be on-site, with a presentation explaining what aquatic animals need to survive.

Safety

"We have life jackets for all sizes, but if people have life jackets that they know fit their children, it's probably a good idea for them to bring the life jacket," Turner said. And be careful on the ramp to and from the boat rides; it's steep, and may be difficult to walk on.

Story Tags
Local News
