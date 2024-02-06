Meet Anna Kangas, Cape's point person on City Hall project

Anna Kangas, the City of Cape Girardeau’s project manager for the $12 million new City Hall project overlooking the Mississippi River, calls her work “very satisfying.”

Kangas, a 2003 Jackson High School graduate, is experienced in this role, previously having been the city’s point person on the $11 million Cape Girardeau Police Headquarters at 2530 Maria Louise Lane near Arena Park and the $3.47 million Fire Station No. 4 on Lexington Avenue in the city’s northwest quadrant.

She also oversaw smaller renovation work at Fire Station No. 1 on South Sprigg Street and Fire Station No. 2 on South Mount Auburn Road.

Kangas, a licensed architect since November 2011, clearly likes working in the public sector.

“Every day is different for me,” said Kangas, 35.

“I really like the construction side of it, being able to help take a project from plans on paper to becoming 3D — something you walk through, live in and work in,” she added.

Kangas is quick to note Penzel Construction is the design-build general contractor for the City Hall project in partnership with architecture firm TreanorHL.

“As project manager, I’m the liaison between city staff and the design-build team,” Kangas said, noting part of her role is keeping tabs on cost implications as the job moves forward.

Kangas did her undergraduate work at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, then stayed in that city after her 2008 graduation working in a small architecture office.

While in southwest Missouri, she realized how much she missed home.

“I realized I wanted to come back,” Kangas said, making mention of the family farm between Whitewater and Gordonville.

She gives credit where it is due for finding a position in Cape Girardeau city government.

“My mom knew I wanted to come home (from Springfield) and told me the City of Cape needed someone with an architecture degree,” Kangas said.